Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

ORLY opened at $721.02 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.