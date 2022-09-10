Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 693,493 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 693,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,902,000. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

