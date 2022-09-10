Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $290.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

