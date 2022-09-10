Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $450.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

