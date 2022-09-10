Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.56 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.