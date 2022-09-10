Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.