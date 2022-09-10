Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

