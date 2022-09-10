Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $18.97 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,784,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.