Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $174.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

