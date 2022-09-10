Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $11.74 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in MetLife by 1.2% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 31,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 68.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 19.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.