Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $24.35 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 337,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.