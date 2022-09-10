Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $21.36 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $569.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

