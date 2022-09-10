Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $25.97 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.