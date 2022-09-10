Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $25.97 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
