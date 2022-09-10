Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

