Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,290,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,000. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

