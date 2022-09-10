Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

