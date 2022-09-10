Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 15,595 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

BNS stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

