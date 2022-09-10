Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 47,996 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,996 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

