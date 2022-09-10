Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,802 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,527,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after acquiring an additional 427,073 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

