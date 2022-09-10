Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $17.41 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.