Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $19.31 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 576,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,622 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

TXN opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

