Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $26.60 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,615 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,599,000. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,014,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

