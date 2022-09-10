Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

