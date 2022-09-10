Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

ORCL opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.