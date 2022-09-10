Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Kroger by 393.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

