Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

