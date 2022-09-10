Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 2.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $8,270,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

