Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 8.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

