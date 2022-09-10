Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 2.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,723.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,526.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,461.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.