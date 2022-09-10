Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 3.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

