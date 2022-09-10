Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 4.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

