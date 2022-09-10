Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.85. The company has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

