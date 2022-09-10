Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

