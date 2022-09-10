Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Elevance Health comprises about 2.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.00. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

