Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $450.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

