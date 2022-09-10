Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 3.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.48.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average is $314.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

