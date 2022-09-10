Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.