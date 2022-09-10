Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,705,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

