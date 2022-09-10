Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.