Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.58. Alector shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 178,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 186,243 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.