Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.52. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

