Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

