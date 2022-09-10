Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Tenere Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tenere Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

