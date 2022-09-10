Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 293.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ambarella worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 70,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,325,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.