Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.