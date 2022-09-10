Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
