Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 3,150 Price Target at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,722.22.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.604 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

