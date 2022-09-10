Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.49. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 2,453,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 541,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

