Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $153,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.