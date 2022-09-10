ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.