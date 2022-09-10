Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is Moerus Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,193 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados accounts for about 13.6% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Arcos Dorados worth $49,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.3 %

ARCO stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.